Help Achieve Immunity in the Community! Drive-Thru Vaccination Clinic to be Held Sunday in Old Saybrook

OLD SAYBROOK/AREAWIDE — The last chance locally for a while to vaccinate adults and 12- to 15-year-old children against COVID-19 will be held this Sunday, May 23.

The clinic will be held at Old Saybrook Middle School (OSMS) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. You choose whether to have a Pfizer, Moderna or J & J vaccine administered.

You will not need to exit your car to receive the vaccine.

After you and/or your child has been vaccinated, you can choose a breakfast sandwich between 9 and 11 a.m. and a hot dog or hamburger between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The OSMS is located at 60 Sheffield St., Old Saybrook.