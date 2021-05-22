High Hopes Hosts a Big Barn Tailgate, June 12

by

OLD LYME — With the development of multiple vaccines to aid in the fight against the pandemic and a sense of renewed hope, High Hopes is hosting their traditional annual gala Saturday, June 12, as a socially-distanced Big Barn Tailgate at their location at 36 Town Woods Rd. in Old Lyme.

It will be a celebration of the vibrant, philanthropic community, whose support makes it possible for High Hopes to provide a place where horses and humans together improve lives.

Don your dancing shoes or cowboy boots and kick up your (socially-distanced) heels to the extensive music repertoire of local sensation Sugar.

Enjoy gourmet boxed dinners with dessert, bar service, and VIP packages.

E V E N T T I M E L I N E

6:00–7:30 p.m. Gates open for dinner and beverage pickup

7:30 p.m. Sugar’s 1st Set

8:30 p.m. Video Presentation & Scholarship Drive

9:00 p.m. Sugar’s 2nd Set

For more information regarding the event and all the exciting ticket options, visit this link.

LymeLine.com is proud to be a sponsor of this event.