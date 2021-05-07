Enjoy ‘First Friday’ in Chester Tonight

by

CHESTER, CT — The downtown Merchants of Chester host another family-friendly First Friday tomorrow evening, Friday, May 7, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Enjoy live music, great shopping and dining, and gallery-hopping!

The organizers of this family friendly event are aiming to keep everyone extra-safe so masks must be worn at all times while in town for ‘First Friday’ and all attendees are requested to stay socially distant, especially if they are enjoying one of the music performances taking place throughout town.

Visitors that feel unwell are asked to stay home

Also, attendees are requested to respect the stated capacity of each space as noted at the entrance, especially if they are enjoying the music performance happening downtown at Leif Nilsson’s Spring Street Studio & Gallery.

Shops will all be open late and many will offer special sales or featured artists.

May First Friday happenings include:

Honeycone Craft Ice Cream will feature a one-night-only First Friday Flavor

Arrowhead and Friends will play on the porch of Lief Nilsson’s Spring Street Studio

The Hive will feature an artist pop up exhibition

Lori Warner Gallery will feature new jewelry by Adorn and ceramics by Florence Penault

Chester Gallery hosts a new show titled ‘New York in Chester’.

Also, representatives from Essex Auxiliary’s Child & Family Raffle will have a table set up downtown where you could win big! Support local restaurants in Chester, Deep River and Essex and help jumpstart their revenue flow by participating in their “win-win” fundraiser.

Raffle ticket buyers win great prizes, the restaurants increase income, and the Auxiliary uses net proceeds to benefit the capital projects and services of Child & Family Agency of Southeastern Connecticut.

Learn more at http://letsEATOUTraffle.org.

Downtown restaurants are booking up fast, so make your reservation now!

In addition to on-street parking in Chester, there is free parking available in the town’s public lots on Main Street by the cemetery, at 20 Water Street and on Maple Street.

More information about First Friday is available on Facebook.com/VisitChesterCT or by emailing chestermerchants@gmail.com.