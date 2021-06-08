Essex Land Trust Hosts Annual Concert in the Park, Saturday

by

ESSEX — Need an outdoor outing to leave the COVID-19 confinement behind?

The Essex Land Trust is hosting a live music concert Saturday, June 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Main Street Town Park in Essex. The concert will feature Melaena, a band that has been built on a foundation of musicianship, showmanship and professionalism mixed with raw talent.

The event is intended as a BYO picnic and concert. Bring chairs, blankets. Relax or Dance!

Melaena is a 6-piece cover band based out of Norwich, CT whose sole mission is to execute music that “makes you want to dance.” For over 30 years, Melaena has been performing songs from every decade, from Top 40 to Motown to classic rock to current hits; ranked as one of the top covers and wedding bands in the area.

While the concert will be outdoors, it is asked that participants maintain social distance throughout the event.

Bad weather cancels.

For any additional information, email info@essexlandtrust.org.