Essex Land Trust Launches ‘Name That Preserve’ Contest, Entries Due by Sept. 15 

ESSEX — The Essex Land Trust is excited to offer readers a chance to know our preserves and town properties testing your knowledge by identifying the location of some of our favorite spots. So, it’s time to go outside and explore some of Essex’s OpenSpace areas.

Prizes will be given to the top 10 individuals, who achieve the most accurate entries. This event is called the ‘Name That Preserve’ contest, although it might also be described as a scavenger hunt.

This is the idea: the Essex Land Trust has created a photo album with pictures grouped into four categories.

Structures (bridges, stairs, steps, bog walks)

Stones & Stone Walls (significant boulders, split rocks, memorial boulders, geodetic markers)

Relaxation Spots (a place to sit down, relax and enjoy one’s surroundings)

Notable Views (locations that feature an inspirational view)

Explore land trust and town properties, look for the sites featured in the pictures and correctly identify the property name.

To participate, fill out the entry form and submit to the land trust email address: info@essexlandtrust.org.

Entries must be received by 09/15/21.

To access the entry form, visit this link.