Join a Conversation with NYT Best Selling Author Luanne Rice at the Old Lyme Midsummer Festival

OLD LYME — A highlight of this year’s Old Lyme Midsummer Festival promises to be an afternoon conversation with New York Times best-selling author Luanne Rice at the Phoebe Griffin Noyes Library. The event will be held on the library lawn starting at 3 p.m.

Always an engaging speaker, Rice will talk about books, art, writing, inspiration and life in Old Lyme.

Tickets are $50 per person and include a reserved table seat plus a delicious charcuterie appetizer prepared by Cloud 9 and served in a reusable bento box. The ticket price also includes a bottle of Fever Tree flavored tonic and a dessert. A vegetarian option is available upon request.

The library is also offering a general admission option:- simply bring your own blanket or lawn chair at no charge.

Copies of The Shadow Box and other select titles by Rice will be available for purchase and signing courtesy of Bank Square Books.